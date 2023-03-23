Popular actress Caroline Hutchings made her second son shy in a video as she gushed over how handsome he is

The actress seemed to have just picked him up from school as she caressed his hair and cheek like a baby

The shy and embarrassed kid told Caroline to stop her gushing as he turned away from the camera

Nollywood actress Caroline Hutchings in a video, gushed over her adorable second child Solomon as she picked him up in her car.

The proud mum ran her hand over Solomon's hair and pulled his cheeks, treating him like an adorable baby.

Caroline Hutchings gushes over her son Photo credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

After enduring the elaborate display for a while, the actress' son told him to stop, and when she wouldn't, he shyly looked away from the camera.

The caption of the video read:

"Mummy’s baby . 2nd in command "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the sweet video

callme_frodd:

"He is no longer camera shy "

ojehgloria:

"So I watched this video 5 times and kept smiling sheepishly..all I can say is “he’s so adorable”

_seventh_day:

"Ok madam you can stop now"

solace_on_purpose:

"Loool he’s so embarrassed. Your kids are so lovely."

kilishiextra:

"He is tired of you but he secretly loves it "

adore_lla:

"I love there relationship it shows how close mother and son are....the queen raised him well"

clet.anita:

" you are embarrassing him oooo. He is a big boy... and you are doing him like a small baby. Do you want the girl he likes to catch him. "Okay madam.. you can stop". Pleassee before his crush catches him"

ifyraymonds:

" you are making a big boy shy "

houseof_riacollection:

"Omg ..he's pretty ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng