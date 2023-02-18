A video clip shared online by former Big Brother Naija (BBN) stars Whitemoney and Phyna has sparked stirred reactions amongst netizens

In the viral clip both former BBNaija winners were seen walking down a Lagos street holdings hands while Whitemoney serenaded his lady partner with his new song

This is coming weeks after Whitemoney had announced that he was recently engaged and was set to get married

Two former Big Brother Naija stars and winners, Whitemoney and Phyna, have been the subject of several online relationship discussions after a video of them cuddly together went viral.

In the trending video, Whitemoney held hands with Phyna, the 2022 BBNaija star, while serenading her with his new song 'Jada'.

BBNaija star Whitemoney and Phyna have got people talking online as a video clip of them getting romantic together goes viral.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his viral clip Whitemoney noted that the type of affection he and Phyna share is the very type where their love is adorable.

However, the viral video is believed to be just a skit by the pair to promote Whitemoney's new song Jada.

The song too also stirred some reactions as people credited Whitemoney for a much improved piece compared to his earlier records.

Watch below the video of Whitemoney and Phyna that's sparked reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to Whitemoney and Phyna's adorable video together

@sagadeolu:

"This kind love na throwback for 9ja now o."

@khairsadiq:

"Song sound nicer with this two in the video."

@o_b_princess:

"Wen winner meets winner na win win tin o."

@jennylahotcomedy:

"Our money is still White ooo. Odogwu Whitemoney, we are feeling d vibe❤️❤️."

@adaobiugboaja:

"My Mazi and my Phy Phy."

@katie_perry_1:

"Asanwa the shy Unusual Queen."

@unusualkeny:

"Too beautiful my favorite winners of "Who Dey" Nation ."

@the_reallens:

"Why am shy this is so sweet. My two winners giving us joy."

Reactions as Whitemoney announces his engagement, post trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian reality TV star Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, better known as Whitemoney, caught many unaware recently when he announced that he was officially engaged and set to settle down.

The BBNaija star made his relationship status public in a post shared on his page, noting that he is now taken while standing new to a curvy lady but covers the mystery woman's face.

Whitemoney then dropped an emotional comment, noting that every love story is beautiful, but the one he shares with his mystery woman is his favourite.

