Davido’s lookalike fan, TwinObo, has sparked funny reactions online after recreating his viral pictures with a makeup artist

Just like Davido, TwinObo teamed up with a female makeup artist and took the trouble of taking the pictures in a forest

Social media users who saw the post had mixed reactions with some of them hailing him for a job well done

Singer Dvaido is back on social media and among those who are super excited about his return is his lookalike fan, TwinObo.

In a bid to show his love for the singer, TwinObo decided to recreate the 30BG star’s viral photos with his female makeup artist.

Davido's lookalike 'twin' recreates his viral photos. Photo: @twinobo

Source: Instagram

TwinObo took to his Instagram page with pictures showing the moment a makeup artist worked on his face in a forest just like in Davido’s photos.

“timeless video dropping soon cheee because there is no time again,” the die-hard fan captioned his post.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users react

babanla1_oflagos said:

"Why your own girl go make sense pass OBO own."

gentility410 said:

"He come use girl wey get nyash pass Davido own."

frankbill4545 said:

"But davido no wear cap now baba Dey look like something else if he remove cap."

viktor_cubana said:

"Na only the girl where the twin OBO use make sense for the picture or say accurate."

_olamilekan_444 said:

"Try dey Comot cap nah heat no dey catch ur head ni."

jeydsnl_ said:

" guy where u find that babe doing your make up ahaha davido of ilorin I TOO LOVE YOU BRO."

only1skillz001 said:

"It’s when you put on hat you look like davido ."

