It appears Nigerian superstar Davido is already working on a new music video following his return to social life

This comes as popular video director TG Omori hinted at working with the DMW label boss as he described it as the greatest video he has ever shot

TG Omori’s update has excited fans and lovers of Davido as many anticipate the release of the singer’s Timeless album

Barely hours after Nigerian much-loved singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, announced he would be dropping his 4th studio album Timeless on March 31, there are indications that fans should also expect a music visual from the singer.

This comes as leading video director TG Omori took to his Twitter handle on March 21 to reveal he recently shot his greatest video.

There are speculations that TG Omori shot a video with Davido. Credit: @boy_director @davido

He wrote:

“I shot my greatest video today and God blessed it with the rain.”

See his tweet below:

While the director didn’t reveal the artist he worked with, Davido liked the tweet, which raised speculations among many of his fans.

See the screenshot of Davido’s reaction to the tweet below:

Netizens react as TG Omori hints at new project with Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

More details about Davido's album emerges

Following the release of his third studio album, A Better Time, on November 13, 2020, Davido returned with a new album.

The singer, who has also shared a creative design for the new album, embedded the pre-order link on his Instagram page.

According to Notjustok, Davido’s 4th studio album, Timeless, contains 17 tracks, including Champion Sound featuring Focalistic, released in 2021.

