Controversial social media personality Carter Efe once again made netizens react with concern

The comedian-turned-singer said he has decided to create a music video for his 2022 viral jam, Machala, after eight months

Some Netizens bashed the singer for choosing to make the announcement at the time Davido’s emergence buzzed the net

Controversial music artist Carter Efe has finally made up his mind to make a video for his viral song Machala, released on July 29, 2022.

The comedian-turned-skit maker sparked reactions with his revelation, as netizens demanded to know why he suddenly wanted to make a music video now that Davido was buzzing the internet.

Pictures of Carter Efe and Davido Credit: @carterefe, @davido

Source: Instagram

No doubt, Carter Efe’s Machala topped the charts when it was released last year.

Taking to his Instagram Story channel, the online creator said:

"Machala video dropping soon."

He accompanied the write-up with a bell emoji.

See his post below:

Netizens try to show concern while others bash him

Following his recent announcement, fans of the rising act went on various social media platforms to show concern.

neejayyahudah:

"Sha don’t drop it March 31 or ."

dikeh_ex's profile:

"If you like drop it on the 31st na only you go watch am."

tomidegram:

"This guy fit wan drop when davido wan release album."

halfmanarazim:

"He’s trying to bring back the faded vibe.. anyway we go still jam am."

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Na “Timeless” we wan dey hear from now anything wey no concern Davido make una put am for hold okay."

huncho___gram:

"If you no show me where you jam Wizzy for ghana, I go vex!!."

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Oga make una go drop ham somewhere. Na DAVIDO matter we dey."

Carter Efe begs Davido for a verse

Carter Efe gathered reactions with his newly released song as he tagged Davido for a feature.

The controversial internet personality took to Twitter to boldly demand a verse from the country’s notable Afrobeats star.

Carter Efe, in his statement on Twitter, tagged his senior colleague’s official Twitter handle to beg him for a verse, which left netizens with a lot to say.

Source: Legit.ng