Global site navigation

Local editions

“If You Like Go Drop Am on March 31”: Carter Efe Set to Drop Machala Video After 8 Months Amid Davido’s Return
Music

“If You Like Go Drop Am on March 31”: Carter Efe Set to Drop Machala Video After 8 Months Amid Davido’s Return

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Controversial social media personality Carter Efe once again made netizens react with concern
  • The comedian-turned-singer said he has decided to create a music video for his 2022 viral jam, Machala, after eight months
  • Some Netizens bashed the singer for choosing to make the announcement at the time Davido’s emergence buzzed the net

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Controversial music artist Carter Efe has finally made up his mind to make a video for his viral song Machala, released on July 29, 2022.

The comedian-turned-skit maker sparked reactions with his revelation, as netizens demanded to know why he suddenly wanted to make a music video now that Davido was buzzing the internet.

Carter Efe, Davido
Pictures of Carter Efe and Davido Credit: @carterefe, @davido
Source: Instagram

No doubt, Carter Efe’s Machala topped the charts when it was released last year.

Taking to his Instagram Story channel, the online creator said:

Read also

“Na one of Davido's songs”: Excitement as TG Omori hints at new project, describes it as his greatest video

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Machala video dropping soon."

He accompanied the write-up with a bell emoji.

See his post below:

Netizens try to show concern while others bash him

Following his recent announcement, fans of the rising act went on various social media platforms to show concern.

neejayyahudah:

"Sha don’t drop it March 31 or ."

dikeh_ex's profile:

"If you like drop it on the 31st na only you go watch am."

tomidegram:

"This guy fit wan drop when davido wan release album."

halfmanarazim:

"He’s trying to bring back the faded vibe.. anyway we go still jam am."

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Na “Timeless” we wan dey hear from now anything wey no concern Davido make una put am for hold okay."

huncho___gram:

"If you no show me where you jam Wizzy for ghana, I go vex!!."

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Oga make una go drop ham somewhere. Na DAVIDO matter we dey."

Read also

"Chioma go learn makeup with food": Pretty makeup artist in Davido's welcome-back post leaves men thirsting

Carter Efe begs Davido for a verse

Carter Efe gathered reactions with his newly released song as he tagged Davido for a feature.

The controversial internet personality took to Twitter to boldly demand a verse from the country’s notable Afrobeats star.

Carter Efe, in his statement on Twitter, tagged his senior colleague’s official Twitter handle to beg him for a verse, which left netizens with a lot to say.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel