Internationally renowned UK singer Billie Eilish recently broke the Nigerian Twitter and Instagram space with an action she undertook in solidarity with Davido

A trend started by the 30BG nation on March 15th, in solidarity with its principal Davido, saw an unusual prospect in Billie Eilish joining in the challenge

It was noticed across several social media handles yesterday after Davido removed his profile image on Instagram, that many other netizens followed suit, surprisingly including Billie

Ace Nigerian singer Davido has been away from social media and public view for a while now since he lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

However, on March 15, 2023, there was some activity on the page as Davido removed his profile image and deleted over 1,200 posts on his Instagram page, leaving just three posts.

Fans of Nigerian singer Davido celebrate online after UK singer Billie Eilish joins the Instagram DP removal trend. Photo credit: @davido/@billieeilish

This act sparked a chain of reactions on IG as several Davido fans did the same on their pages. One of the most high-profile people to have joined in the challenge is the UK multiple Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish.

Though Billie didn't delete her over 700 IG posts, she joined the challenge by removing her profile picture in solidarity with her colleague Davido.

See Billie Eilish's page below without a display photo:

See how netizens react to Billie Eilish's solidarity trend in support of Davido

@michelledera:

"Sending love and light to David and everyone else going through pains."

@braveboi17:

She and Davido nor be mate how Davido wan influence who get 100m plus followers

@mastertrizzy_:

"OBO number 1 in the World."

@dont_snozze:

"Make una dey play."

@bryian__x:

"Billie elish haven't had a DP for like two to three weeks now."

@ajibola_aa:

" billie wey no get dp since last two weeks una dey craze."

@only__xmimi:

"Ode Billie wey don remove her dp since February na lie go k!! Una."

@callme__matty:

" una too take this thing serious Abeg make una rest."

@zazy_dc_101:

"This is what we call doings una wizkid buy nobody copy am."

@hay_zed_2:

"Person wey know no if Davido Dey exit."

Davido’s Lawyer, Manager Remove their IG profile photos in solidarity with singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, seems to have started a movement on social media after he removed his Instagram profile photo.

There has been a lot of buzz about the return of the music star to social media in March, and just recently, Davido made significant changes to his Instagram page.

The DMW boss deleted most of the photos on his page and removed his Instagram profile photo.

Source: Legit.ng