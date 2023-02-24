Top Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, recently gave fans a glimpse of their son together

Larissa took to Instagram to share a video of Dawson singing and noted that he was camera shy

On her Instagram story, Larissa also talked about breakups and how they are necessary for growth

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, has made the news after she shared a rare new video of their son, Dawson.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Larissa posted a clip of little Dawson singing along to a kids’ show he was watching.

Davido's fourth baby mama shares new video of their son, talks breakups. Photos: @davido, @larissalondon

The UK-based makeup artist added that the little boy was camera-shy and suspicious.

See screenshots from the video below:

Larissa London says Davido's son Dawson is shy as she shares singing video. Photos: @larissalondon

Davido’s 4th baby mama talks breakup

In another post on her Instagram story, Larissa talked about breakups.

The makeup artist shared a post explaining how breakups are hard because it makes a person realise they were holding on to the idea of what could have been instead of accepting what they are right now.

Larissa accompanied the post with a caption where she noted that friendship breakups are messed up but are necessary for growth.

In her words:

“It’s Friendship Breakups that really suc*k, but it’s good for growth. l only want what’s best around me.”

See the screenshot below:

Davido's 4th baby mama Larissa London speaks on breakups. Photo: @larissalondon

Davido buys car for logistics manager

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again earned people's praise for his generosity to one of his crew members.

On February 23, 2023, the music star’s logistics manager, Yemight, took to his Instagram page to thank Davido for his new car.

On his IG story, he shared a clip of the vehicle and showed appreciation to his 30 BG boss, Davido.

It did not take long for the news of Yemight’s new car to make the rounds on social media, and it got many netizens talking. Many of them praised Davido for his kind gesture despite his being in a grieving mood.

Davido gifts Keke driver fan N1m for plastering his photos all over his ‘machine’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido decided to gift a keke driver N1 million after a video of his 'machine' went viral.

A video had trended on social media earlier of a young Keke Marwa (tricycle) driver who pasted stickers of Davido’s photos all over his vehicle. Davido spotted the trending clip and reacted by reaching out to a blogger, Tunde Ednut, about gifting the boy N1 million.

Tunde Ednut shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido, where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

