Following his return to social media, Nigerian music star Davido revealed his 4th studio album Timeless would be out on March 31

Further reports have revealed the new album, like every of the DMW label’s boss past ones, contains 17 tracks, including his 2021 song Champion Sound featuring Focalistic

The latest update has excited many of Davido’s fans and followers as they await the release of the singer’s album

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Following the release of his third studio album, A Better Time, on November 13, 2020, Davido has returned with a new album.

Returning to social media on March 21, Davido announced that his fourth studio album, dubbed Timeless, would be out on March 31.

The singer, who has also shared a creative design for the new album, embedded the pre-order link on his Instagram page.

Davido set to drop Timeless on March 31. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Notjustok, Davido’s 4th studio album, Timeless, contains 17 tracks, including Champion Sound featuring Focalistic, released in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below;

babyking_donharris:

"Nobi “the best time “???"

estylogic:

"Anyone who can read meaning to the album cover?"

official_vest_key_12:

"Make the album come sweet ooo."

khalid.kassim.73:

"Can't wait."

dg01335:

"We Dey wait."

sharagidi59:

"Davido and time 5&6..if David release this album STARBOYFC go still talk Watin dem eyes no c ….Starboyfc and 30BG wahala after davido album nah wahala E go be for twitter."

sopuruchi428:

"Till he drops the wack!... All is gon be bullsh!t fr."

enny_berry22:

"This album cover is emotional."

jordanthewolfszn:

"Thought champion sound would have been on the EP with foca."

superkolar:

"Is this the official cover art design? I'm curious."

Davido returns, video gets over 1m likes in 4 hours

Legit.ng previously reported that much-loved singer Davido returned to social media in style on Tuesday, March 21.

The singer, who shared an exciting video via his social media timelines, sweetly announced his return while hinting at his forthcoming musical project, Timeless Album, set to drop later this month.

Davido’s first post after his return garnered more than 1 million likes on Instagram as top celebrities rejoiced over his return.

Source: Legit.ng