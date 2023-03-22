A video clip shared online by Sweet Boy, Regina Daniels' brother, has stirred reactions as people troll the siblings for flaunting their new looks

The siblings, like many others, jumped on the 10 years Kumama challenge, where people do a video mix of how they looked ten years back and their current looks

The video of the challenge has sparked reactions online, as many have credited the drastic change in Regina and her brother's looks to Ned Nwoko's wealth

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video posted online by Regina Daniels' older brother, Sweet Boy, has stirred reactions online as the pair finally decided to join the famous 10-year challenge.

The video shared by Sweet Boy got people talking as Nigerians credited the drastic change in Regina Daniels's looks to her billionaire husband's wealth, not because it was earned.

Reactions trail a viral clip Regina Daniels' brother shared online as he jumps on a 10-year before and after challenge with his sister. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@sweezzy1

Source: Instagram

The Kumama 10-year Challenge is famous because of its before and after collage of people's looks when they were less affluent and to when they had undergone a significant upgrade.

In the clip shared by Sweet Boy, the tremendous upgrade that Regina Daniel had undergone was made bare, and it sparked reactions amongst netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the viral video of Regina Daniel and her brother's 10 years challenge below:

Read the reactions that the video stirred online

@reysa_babes:

" God is good all the time."

@iamteddylicious:

"Sweezy you have been a fine boy oo beautiful."

@jacobson022:

"Bro 10yrs ago I no think sey your sis don big like this I see her when she come school nah she was small then although a lot of students want to take pictures with her because she was already a celebrity then."

@sylviaddiva:

"Love you both forever ."

@glorysunday51:

"Una too fine for una family joor."

@_thebusayooflagos:

"Without Ned Nwoko's billions una no fit fresh like this na."

@princebillion147:

"Na Ned Nwoko doings na."

@prettyvera17:

"Sweezy was finer than oo."

Regina Daniels’ Bro Drags Her Over Delta State Candidates List

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor Regina Daniels' brother Sammy has taken to social media to call her out over her political choices.

The mum of two had shared a post revealing the PDP candidates in Delta state she is supporting and urged her followers to vote for them.

Sammy slammed his sister's choice of candidates and declared he wouldn't be voting for them. Instead, he noted that he would be voting for competence and capacity, not for a party.

Source: Legit.ng