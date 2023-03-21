A Nigerian kid who held many social media users spellbound with her prayer on her school's assembly ground has attracted more attention

Re-sharing her prayer video on Instagram, Comedian Woli Arole showed interest in sponsoring her education

Many people who reacted to the kid's video said that her parents must have taught how to pray at home

A few days ago, a video of a kid praying fervently for her schoolmates at an assembly went viral. In the clip, the child asked for forgiveness of sins for all present.

With a strong voice that showed she was passionate about the prayer session, the students also thanked God for life. All her mates chorused "amen" to her prayers.

People said that the kid must have had good parenting. Photo source: @solution697

Source: TikTok

Kid finally met her destiny's helper

Touched by the girl's clip, a popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, said he would like to locate her and bless the kid in a way that would help her education and life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He described the girl's mode of prayer in her indigenous language as "loaded". He asked people with information about her to reach him.

See his Instagram post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adeyemi20151 said:

"Wow. I’m so impressed …this must be inherited from her parents. I guess her parents is from CAC."

toun_cutie said:

"Awon omo baba Ayo Apostle Babalola CAC."

posho_beads_fascinators said:

"The guy who posted it on TikTok is a corp member and it’s his PPA,it’s best u contact him."

lo_fikemi said:

"Fire brand it shows she's from a Christian home."

christyife said:

"Her parents is from CAC nothing you can tell me."

felix_bankole said:

"Honestly, her Parents are to be appreciated for showing her the way of the Lord. Children learn from adults."

Boy prayed for parents' neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man @jesusboi__ shared a very touching video of what his neighbour's kid did as an appreciation for all the love he has been showing them.

The man said he does not consider the treats he gives the boy big. In the video, the kid asked the young man through the window if he was no longer busy before he started praying.

The boy said God would bless the neighbour for everything he had done for them. He added that they do not ask him for things sometimes before he gives them.

Source: Legit.ng