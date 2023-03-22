Fans and supporters of singer Davido are currently beaming with joy at the moment, but the same cannot be said of his colleague, Blaqbonez

The rapper took to Twitter to express his hurt after Davido announced his album release date, which clashed with a date he had earlier shared

Blaqbonez nagged about not being able to enjoy anything in the industry, and several fans comforted the Commando crooner

Rapper Blaqbonez doesn’t seem to share the joy and excitement of Nigerians who recently heard from their favourite artiste, Davido.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the 30BG star took many by surprise after sharing his first post of the year on social media and announcing a date for his new album.

Blaqbonez fumes at Davido's album release date. Photo: @blaqbonez/@davido

Following Davido’s announcement, Blaqbonez didn’t hesitate to take to his Twitter page to express his dissatisfaction at the development.

Apparently, Blaqbonez had tweeted days ago and told fans to expect a new project from him on March 31, which is also the same date Davido just announced.

See the rapper’s tweets below:

Fans console Blaqbonez

b_solofficial said:

"No vex ennnmm..we apologize ...but shift your own date."

elite_slimz said:

"Emeka we love you, but no vex, u no come close to baddest."

@OlagunjuAyoola said:

"Big Bank take Lil Bank , it’s the Law of the Jungle!"

@hd_diya said:

"You quoted the law of the jungle man, you should understand ."

@MoonKidTarot

"Stop announcing your exact dates babe, "coming soon", "stay tuned", "next week" there i fixed it for you."

musty646 said:

"Someone said don’t die on 31st oo cuz nobody go notice..Emeka wan drop song."

Special Spesh threatens to leak a song

30BG hypeman Special Spesh seems to be among fans who are now starting to grow tired of waiting for Davido’s return.

Legit.ng previously reported that in a recent Instagram post, the entertainer noted that he is frustrated and could be tempted to leak a song.

Although Special Spesh didn’t mention any names in particular, netizens who reacted encouraged him to release the song before the due date.

