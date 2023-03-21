30BG hypeman Special Spesh seems to be among fans who are now starting to grow tired of waiting for Davido’s return

The entertainer in a recent Instagram post noted that he is frustrated and could be tempted to leak a song

Although Special Spesh didn’t mention any names in particular, netizens who reacted encouraged him to release the song before the due date

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido continues to keep his fans waiting and it appears even his team members are now running out of their patience.

Just recently, the singer’s official hypeman Special Spesh took to his Instagram page with a post highlighting his frustrations at the moment.

Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh to leak song. Photo: @specialspesh

Spresh proceeded to add that he might be tempted to leak one song.

See a screenshot below:

Davido's fans react

official_queen_estty said:

“Abeg leak amell we promise to keep it secret.”

kelvinstark01 said:

“Make he leak am 00, I swear we no go cast am. Even Davido sef no go know.”

skyte_x said:

“Make you hold your frustration o."

anuoluwapo_ogundare said:

“The way u Pple dey make mouth bcos Davido want to release song let I pray make the song just break record straight.”

coded_dedo said:

“Abeg wait small el we go pepper them Obo is coming just like the second coming of Christ. We all know he is the Goat.”

e_money_jnr01 said:

“If Davido release any song like this ehn na straight to number 1!!!. Ajes.”

Davido spotted partying at cousin’s birthday

Meanwhile, as fans and supporters continue to await Davido’s return, Legit.ng reported that the 30BG star was spotted having a good time at his cousin, Nike’s birthday party.

This came only two days after the music star removed his Instagram profile photo, and many fans did the same to show their solidarity.

A series of fun videos of Davido partying hard with his cousin and other friends went viral.

One fan who reacted to the singer's video wrote:

“Una dey comot dp and delete posts to start afresh while una goat dey ball.”

