Nigerian superstar Davido made it to the news again as he finally bounced back from grief to release his fourth studio album, Timeless

Fans and music lovers went on several social media platforms to celebrate the singer’s reemergence

One of the singer’s overzealous fans decided to act mischievously by sending a direct message to Wizkid about his colleague’s return

Davido's reappearance online has brought a joyful raucous among fans and music lovers as they celebrate the singer’s return.

While many chose to acknowledge his return in their own way, some of the Afrobeats singer’s fans have taunted his colleagues.

A post making the rounds online showed when a 30Billion gang fan sent a direct message to Wizkid on Instagram asking him to react to the singer’s return.

The fan wrote:

"You no go wish your oga welcome back."

Nigerians react to the post

its_dunnie32:

"If them sue am now em go come dey beg online."

noblestar_10:

"If you’re talking about music wizkid nah davido boss so let respect him."

chibuzor4745:

"Na porverty mentality they worry both the guy and the poster."

mercy_willian07:

"As normal thing, he supposed greet am."

dejman_kazzy:

"Person wey Dey important self Big wiz no reply them."

ojerehighstar3:

"We all miss Davido, no matter who you stan. You can’t even lie about that."

tunde_manama:

"Davido and his fans and clouts na 5 and 6."

Davido announces new album date

"The King is back, OBO is back, Ori Ade is back," were some of the many phrases that trended on social media as Davido finally made his official return to social media.

Davido, in his official statement, talked about his new album Timeless, which is set to hit the streaming platform on March 31, 2023.

He also thanked everyone who showed him love and support while he was away.

Davido’s fans go wild online as American singer Billie Eilish joins DP removing trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian singer Davido had been away from social media and public view for a while now since he lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

However, on March 15, 2023, there was some activity on the page as Davido removed his profile image and deleted over 1,200 posts on his Instagram page, leaving just three posts.

This act sparked a chain of reactions on IG as several Davido fans did the same on their pages.

