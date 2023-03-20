Nigerian actress-turned-politician Funke Akindele is handling her grief effectively after her deafening failure during the 2023 Lagos state elections

The blockbuster movie maker appears to be reconsidering her old passion after politics did not go so well

Funke initially deleted all political-related posts from her Instagram account to share an inspiring quote to hold on to while healing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Star actress Funke Akindele has chosen to look at the brighter side of life after losing the 2023 Lagos state gubernatorial election.

Legit.ng reported that the Battle on Buka Street filmmaker yanked PDP-related posts from her Instagram page.

Actress Funke Akindele handles election loss differently Credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

In that light, Funke gave fans the impression that she might fully return to the movie industry following her party’s defeat.

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to share an inspiring quote that speaks heavily about the phase she is passing through.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The quote reads:

"Don’t be afraid to start all over again. This time, you are not starting from scratch. You are starting from experience."

Actress Motilola praises Funke Akindele despite election loss

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Funke's colleague Motilola Akinlami put up an inspiring post celebrating the actress.

Akinlami thanked the politician for daring to try and being the first actress to have her name on a ballot.

"Elections have come and gone, but this path you have just opened up alot will follow in your footsteps and because you did this, on the day you finally win, we will win and if you don’t ever contest again, people who follow in your footsteps will win for you," her post in part.

Actress Funke Akindele and former husband JJC Skillz unfollow each other on Instagram

Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz stopped following each other on Instagram.

A search on their individual follower list showed that the ex-husband and wife are no longer following each on the photo-sharing app.

This cames weeks after news of JJC’s alleged marriage surfaced in the online community and got people talking about how men move on fastly.

Source: Legit.ng