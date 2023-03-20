Actress Funke Akindele may be returning to the movie industry following her party’s defeat in the recent Lagos gubernatorial polls

Akindele was the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos PDP frontrunner, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor

Following the party’s defeat, the Battle on Buka Street filmmaker yanked off PDP-related posts from her Instagram page

The election season has been a rollercoaster, and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was among the candidates who couldn’t participate in the victory dance.

Following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, as the winner of the gubernatorial election in Lagos, the movie star made a significant change on her official Instagram page.

Actress Funke Akindele revamps IG page after election loss. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Recall that the actress was the deputy governorship candidate and running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

After the defeat, Akindele paid a visit to her Instagram page and deleted the bulk of campaign posts and PDP-related posts that had been previously shared on the page.

Akindele, however, left an International Women's Day (IWD) post, which was filmed during the heat of the campaign season.

See the post below:

Akindele loses polling unit to Sanwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Omo Ghetto actress lost her polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

The movie star's polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos state, where she cast her vote on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 77 votes to defeat PDP’s Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adeniran and his running mate, Akindele, who scooped a total of 19 votes.

Actress Motilola praises Funke Akindele despite election loss

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele's colleague Motilola Akinlami put up an inspiring post celebrating the actress.

Akinlami thanked the politician for daring to try and being the first actress to have her name on a ballot.

"Elections have come and gone, but this path you have just opened up alot will follow in your footsteps and because you did this, on the day you finally win, we will win and if you don’t ever contest again, people who follow in your footsteps will win for you," her post read in part.

