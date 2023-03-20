Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz have stopped following each other on Instagram

A search on their individual follower list shows that the ex-husband and wife are no longer following each on the photo-sharing app

This comes weeks after news of JJC’s alleged marriage surfaced in the online community and got people talking about how men move on swiftly

Fans hoping to see a reunion between former Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have had their hopes dashed.

Months after making their separation public, the two appeared to have taken yet another step to steer clear of each other’s radar.

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz unfollow each other on IG. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

A search on Funke and JJC’s individual pages on Instagram shows that the two have unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Recall that just a few weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that JJC trended on social media following alleged reports that he took in another wife.

It was alleged that the former music star married an Ebira woman in a private ceremony in Kano, with the groom refusing to take pictures at the event.

A social media user who reacted to news of the alleged union wrote:

“Shows he was cheating so much.. Una see say under one year this man don marry another woman without even making amends for his previous marriage if truly he was the saint. Una wey dey wait for 3/4 yrs before man date una shey una dey see am??? Under how many months the man don meet woman love am marry am.”

Funke Akindele deletes PDP-related posts on her Instagram page

Still in a related story about the popular Nollywood star, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele gave fans the impression that may be fully returning to the movie industry following her party’s defeat in the recent Lagos gubernatorial polls.

Akindele was the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos PDP frontrunner, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

Following the party’s defeat, the Battle on Buka Street filmmaker yanked off PDP-related posts from her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng