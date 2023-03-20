Nigerian singer Wizkid joined the rest of the world to happily celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 19

The music star decided to treat his woman Jada special by surprising her and their children with a lovely breakfast spread

Jada shared the video on her Instastory channel and social media users who reacted had different things to say

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid was among fathers, husbands, brothers and uncles who took out time to specially celebrate the women in their lives on Mother’s Day.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker kicked things off with a special breakfast spread sent to his longtime partner, manager and mother of his kids, Jada P.

Wizkid spoils baby mama on Mother's Day. Photo: @wizkidayo/@jada_p

An excited Jada took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment she and the kids received the thoughtful gift.

Jada also made sure to extend her sincere appreciation and love for the singer. Check out a video as sighted online below:

Social media users react to Wizkid’s Mother’s Day treat

nas_vibe said:

"Con be like say nah only this one born for am. But kilo kan mi."

samshuggyguy said:

"Obviously, Other babymamas of his don't matter... Hmmm."

Skitmaker Kiekie celebrates her first Mother's Day

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that content creator and skitmaker, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori aka Kiekie couldn't contain her joy as she got to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

Kiekie who welcomed her first child in 2022 shared a glowing post on her Instagram page in celebration of the special day.

“I get to experience my first Mother’s Day with you, Oluwashonaolami This is definitely a Blessing I’ll forever be grateful for. I’m trusting God to continue to give me the wisdom to be a great mum for you @shonaola_ilori Mummy loves you so much she can’t even explain it. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums out there. Remember you’re a very good mum." the entertainer wrote.

Many celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, took to her comment section to gush about the cute video she shared.

