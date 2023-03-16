Nollywood actor turned politician, Olumide Oworu, has taken to social media with a post recounting his team’s harrowing experience

The LP candidate claimed that some residents of Iponri, Surulere, launched an attack as he and his team members attempted to campaign in the area

Oworu, who disclosed that a team member sustained injuries, assured his fans and supporters that the matter had been escalated to the police

Nollywood actor and Labour Party (LP) House of Reps candidate, Olumide Oworu, has left his fans and supporters feeling concerned after recounting a recent experience.

The actor who is contesting against his senior colleague and All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Desmond Elliot, claimed he and his team members were attacked on Tuesday, March 14, as they attempted to campaign in Iponri, Surulere.

LP's Olumide Oworu cries out over attack. Photo: @olumideoworu

Source: Instagram

“My team and I were attacked on Tuesday as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t escalate past the level it was,” his tweet read in part.

Oworu assured concerned parties that the matter had already been reported at the police station in Iponri.

In a different tweet, the actor made it clear that he remains undeterred by the incident, adding that his campaign trail will make appearances in other neighbourhoods in the area.

See his tweets below:

Olumide Oworu's post stirs reactions

veevogee said:

"Why are they attacking for God’s sake??? Allow people vote for who they want. Election no be war. Make I no mention party but una know unaself."

dr_bisugafemi said:

"Ride on olumide, we dey your back."

centrounisexsalonandspa said:

"Please they should allow everybody and anybody campaign in peace o."

alamsfel said:

"You can only know you are winning when they start launching attacks on you. Their second best bet is rigging. Congrats Boy, you're the people's choice."

official_faithadama said:

"Don’t worry , you will definitely take the seat by Gods grace."

___luchijessy___ said:

"Desmond E will cry blood on Saturday as this young man take over his position."

brendanukagod__ said:

"Nothing will happen to you bro... They youth will bench them soon and the mouth that called us l@zy will go back into acting."

Netizen digs up old photo of Olumide Oworu and Desmond Elliot

Meanwhile, Olumide Oworu will be going head-on with his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, at the polls come Saturday, March 18.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user dug up an old photo of the actor posing with Elliot years ago when he was still observing his NYSC service year.

The photo sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with many rooting hard for Oworu to emerge winner at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng