Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu will be going head-on with his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, at the polls come Saturday, March 18

A Twitter user recently dug up an old photo of the actor posing with Elliot years ago when he was still observing his NYSC service year

The photo sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with many rooting hard for Oworu to emerge winner at the polls

Nollywood movie stars Desmond Elliot and Olumide Oworu are both competing to represent the Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

A Twitter user recently took to the social media platform with an epic throwback photo showing the two actors together.

Old photo of Olumide Oworu with Desmond Elliot trends. Photo: @olumideoworu/@chude

Source: Twitter

Apparently, the picture was taken back when Oworu was still a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Twitter user who is rooting for Oworu submitted that he would be defeating Elliot at the polls come Saturday, March 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The individual equally used the opportunity to speak about the implications of looking down on people. He wrote:

“Life is pot beans. The corper on right is going to unseat Desmond Elliot in Surulere on Saturday. Never you look down on anyone. The obedient wave is currently the biggest political movement in Africa!”

See the picture below:

Social media users react to Oworu, Elliot's photo

@callmeonyebuchi said:

"Many Nigerian youths has been praying and waiting for days like this. The Obedient movement!!!"

@BigBrainEni said:

"Olamide oworu to Desmond Elliot: You, I will unseat you."

@Big_Izzyy said:

"I believe the day they met, Desmond must have told him and his cohort,you can do anything,you can be anything you set yourself to be,you can better than me and all those motivation stuff. Now, see today they're contesting against each other. Seasons."

@Ayhemmanuel said:

"Reminds me of one video of Lateef Adedimeji he said in that video 'that he does not fear those above him but those behind him because you never know what they're capable of or what they're up to'"

@bumblebees_ng said:

"Fun fact, I was in the same nysc camp with Desmond Elliot in 2005 at ogun state. He was already a celebrity at camp, everyone wanted taking pictures with him...many years later, he's the btt of every joke."

Singer Banky W loses to Labour Party candidate Thaddeus Atta

Still in a related story about celebrities in politics, Legit.ng reported that singer-turned-politician Banky W once again lost his bid to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps.

The music star lost the National Assembly seat to LP’s Thaddeus Attah, who racked up a total of 24,075 votes.

Attah took to social media in celebration of his victory, and Nigerians have since commiserated with Banky W.

Source: Legit.ng