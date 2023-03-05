Over the last few months since ace Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square went public with his new babe, its been all flex and fun for the pair

A recent video shared by Paul on his Insta-story has even sparked more reactions online as the pair were seen attending Sunday church service together, and it was quite a lively watch

The viral clip has stirred quite a reaction online as supporters of King Rudy's ex-wife Anita Okoye stormed the trending video to criticise the pair and their public display of affection

Ace Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square music duo and his new babe Ivy Zenny have sparked massive reactions online with a video of them in church shared online.

The viral clip that stirred emotions online showed King Rudy and his new babe Ivy dancing during a Sunday church service.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye sparks reactions online after a video of him and his new babe attending church together trends. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

The couple shared the clip on their social media pages and seemed quite happy as they worshipped together.

However, this act has stirred reactions from supporters of Paul Okoye's ex-wife, Anita.

Watch the viral clip of Paul P-Square and his new babe dancing in church together:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Paul Okoye and his new babe in church

@iamblessing_offixial:

"This girl dey give that man Joy."

@iammizyetgold:

"This love go touch all of us do whatever makes u happy."

@adaku_ogochukwu:

"You all should leave this people alone, they found love and happiness in each other. So let them be."

@ekibillions:

"Let the man enjoy his life biko."

@theonlyekene:

"Lol…she should sha born her own kids quick o."

@facialtherapy.xx:

"If his ex wife start showcasing her own..if i hear pimmmm??????? If i hear pimmmm????? expecially from women .......i swear i go buy that market."

@debbyteec:

"This girl is really bringing out fun side of Paul."

@koredeae16:

"Na genZ dey scatter Paul’s head."

@june_flawre:

"They are happy."

Netizens react as Paul P-Square’s new babe, Ivy Ifeoma, shows fans pepper, video trends

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that lifestyle influencer and Paul Okoye's (PSquare) new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, had stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her page when she addressed a particular advice many netizens have given her.

In a trending clip shared with her followers and critics, Ifeoma described the different types of pepper she has at home.

Ifeoma, in the video, revealed that she decided to show the different types of pepper she has in the house because some people were constantly asking her to show them pepper.

