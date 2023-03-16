Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Tems, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a black dress

This comes after she sported a big white cloudy look that went viral over its view-blocking feature

The black dress designed by Monot brought out the singer's curves, as it was classy, elegant and eye-catching

After causing a ruckus with her white dress at the Oscars 2023 beige carpet, Tems showed up for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Several winners and attendees ditched the ball gowns for sparkly, shiny, and sheer dresses.

For Tems, she switched the white look for a black one. In the photos shared on her socials, the curvaceous singer sported a gorgeous fit designed by Monot.

Monot is a fashion house that has dressed the likes of Hailey Beiber, Zoe Zaldana and Kourtney Kardashian.

Tems stood tall and elegant in the strapless floor-length dress that featured a corset bodice, a drape detailing around the hips and a dramatic opening in the front.

She accessorised with a statement transparent choker neckpiece and wore a classic makeup look.

Check out the photos below:

