Nigerian singer Tems has no doubt caught the attention of the international community with her music, and foreign celebs aren’t out of the loop

A recent video making the rounds on social media captured international pop star, Justin Bieber, listening to her song

Bieber took to his Instastory channel as he made funny faces while the music diva’s Ice T track played in the background

Apart from chilling with foreign superstars, Nigerian singer Tems has also managed to charm the international community into loving her music.

Just recently, international pop star, Justin Bieber, took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment he enjoyed the Nigerian diva’s sound.

Cute video of Justin Bieber vibing to Tems' song.

Bieber made funny faces to the lyrics of Tems’ Ice T track off her debut album, For Broken Years, which was released back in 2020.

Interestingly, the Sorry hitmaker didn’t just listen to the song as he also made sure to tag Tems' official Instagram handle.

Perhaps a collaboration might be on the way between the two.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

One fan who watched the video couldn't help but notice the significant improvement in Justin Bieber's health. He wrote:

"Finally Justin Bieber regains his face disproportion.. I am happy for him, I wish him more good health, amen..."

A fan of Tems who also reacted to the video wrote:

"Tems baby, use my lemons pls you’re allowed to use whole me too."

Tems dragged over choice of outfit to Oscars Award ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems was among the top superstars who attended the 2023 Academy Awards, and she showed up in grand style.

The music powerhouse showed up to the prestigious ceremony rocking a cloud-like Lever Couture SS23 outfit to the event, and it stirred mixed reactions online.

Netizens came after Tems for the outfit that seemingly blocked the view of top Hollywood stars seated behind her at the award show.

"All off una dey ment!!!! If na Nicky or Cardi or Kim or Beyonce wear ham una go hail them.. But a Nigerian wore it una dey yan nonsense," a fan wrote in her defence.

