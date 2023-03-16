Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has caused a buzz after he called on Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to join his TikTok challenge

The music star shared his thoughts on his Twitter page as he called on the governor to run things

Peruzzi’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Talented Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, caused a buzz on social media over his latest post about Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Note that Sanwo-Olu has been trending on social media over his steps to win his second term bid for Lagos state governorship election.

Peruzzi, just like many other Nigerians, decided to bank in on Sanwo-Olu’s recent attentiveness to youths and called on the governor to join his TikTok challenge.

Fans react as Peruzzi invites Sanwoolu to join TikTok challenge. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @jidesanwoolu

He wrote:

“My Gov! How Far TIKTOK Challenge For “Pressure” @jidesanwoolu ? I Dey Reason Make We Run Am.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Peruzzi calls on Sanwoolu to join TikTok challenge

Peruzzi’s tweet on Sanwoolu soon went viral on social media and it stirred mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Soplux7:

“Una don see Sanwo finish.”

Mayafrancisgmail.com_:

“Don't disrespect that man at least he's someone's dad.”

dg01335:

“Y’all stop already Abeg, shey na only Lagos state get governor?”

lami_xvi:

“Una no wan get respect again .”

pablo_khalifa0:

“Make una pray say make this man no enter ooo….una go see shege Banda .”

carolineaakin:

“Poor Sanwo, he has aged and goo so thin dues to all this politicking.”

adelakuntufayl:

“Pressure ti wa. Mr Governor go reach everyone sha .”

official_glorioux:

“See finish .”

pepperrrrrr___:

“This is wrong,imagine telling this to Peter obi,y’all will still see it as cruise abi?”

