Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been called out on Twitter by an upcoming Nigerian artiste called Inkboy for not giving him credit

Inkboy stated that he had worked on the "One Million Cedis" music with Sarkodie but had no credits from the rapper nor a feature in his video

The pained rapper took to Twitter to share his sentiment and has been consoled and advised by Ghanaians and even fans of Sarkodie for the unexpected act

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been called out by an upcoming Nigerian artiste, Inkboy. In a tweet Inkboy said he worked on the just-released song "One Million Cedis" with Sarkodie.

But after the release of the song, he has struggled to reach Sarkodie upon several attempts through different means. He detailed that he had no idea about the release of the song, and neither did he know about the video, which he begged to be a part of.

Nigerian artiste Inkboy says Sarkodie has refused to give him credit for his "One Million Cedis" music Photo source: @sarkodie @inkboyofficial

Source: UGC

The music video, after Sarkodie posted it, has garnered thousands of views. And according to Inkboy, this would have been an excellent opportunity for him to be advertised and known for his talent and as an upcoming artiste.

See Inkboy's Twitter post about Sarkodie below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ghanaians reacted to Inkboy's post about Sarkodie

ProffAbabio commented:

I dey feel you, bro. But this road is a rabbit hole. Dont use this path, dm him rather and sought out things away from these streets

Kasoa Legend commented:

I understand your sentiments bro. Don't cut ties, more big will happen with you and the King. Trust me. Obidi get clean heart for all. Don't let this spoil the relationship.

Sodaezy commented:

As you read the contract na video appearance dey inside..??..or u dey beg fr appearance..!! Don’t fool yourself fr here..!!

Sarkodie hails D'banj

Sarkodie took to his Instagram story to share a video of Dbanj discussing how African music and Afrobeats were able to gain prominence internationally after the release of his 2012 viral hit Oliver Twist.

Sarkodie stated that all African artists should set aside a day in a year to celebrate Dbanj for paving the way for them.

He said:

"We need to set a day to celebrate this man each year. Baba, we thank you!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh