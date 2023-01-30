For many who do not know, Dbanj’s 2012 infectious banger Oliver Twist was the first African (Nigerian) music to gain valid recognition internationally

The vibrant entertainer disclosed recently in an interview how difficult and challenging it was for him to achieve such a feat

A clip of the interview shared on social media got the attention of Ghanaian rap Lord Sarkodie, who went on to give the Afrobeats genius his adequate flowers

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Ghanaian rap lord Sarkodie has shown his appreciation for Dbanj’s milestone in the African/Afrobeats industry.

The hip-hop maestro took to his Instagram story to share a video of Dbanj discussing how African music and Afrobeats were able to gain prominence internationally after the release of his 2012 viral hit Oliver Twist.

Sarkodie acknowledges Dbanj's milestone in the African music scene Credit: @sarkodie, @iambanglee

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie stated that all African artists should set aside a day in a year to celebrate Dbanj for paving the way for them.

In Sarkodie’s words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We need to set a day to celebrate this man each year. Baba, we thank you!!!"

About Dbanj’s Oliver Twist breaking grounds

For the chart week dated May 26, 2012, Oliver Twist debuted at number nine on the UK Singles Chart—marking the musician's first chart appearance and the first Nigerian (African) song to ever debut on the chart.

Oliver Twist won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single at The Headies 2012.

D'banj received the Best Male West Africa nomination at the 2012 Kora Awards for Oliver Twist.

Furthermore, the body shaker was nominated in the Hottest Single of the Year category at the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

The music video featured foreign appearances from D'banj's GOOD Music label mates Big Sean, Pusha T, including the label's founder Kanye West.

Look at a clip from Dbanj's interview

Nigerians react to Dbanj’s video talking about how he broke into the international scene

Sarkodie:

"Facts !!! This man right here deserves all the praise Baba we Thank you."

man_bjay:

"Its the way Burna Boy be wanting to take credit for me. "

official_larrymedia:

"There was 2face and beenieman , 2face and Wyclef , 2face and Mary Jane blidge b4 dbanj and snoop dog song … there was African queen by 2face speeding across Europe and the rest of the world b4 dbanj Oliver Twist , there was sunny ade , fela, yousouff dour, chaka chaka , pa salieu etc whose songs were all bumping and doing wonders across the world b4.. Dbanj shud take chill abeg , he was the one who started the collaboration with America/European artists , he wasn’t the one whose song introduced the acceptability African music to the rest of the world . Yes he is also part of the pioneer of Afro beats and one of the pace setters of the new era Afro beat but he was not the one who started the movement."

iambusayo1:

"Bless up king @iambangalee.'

hazel__scott0:

"Dbanj AKA Ejanla j!!! KING OF THE GAME."

Burna Boy and Fela make Rolling Stone’s 200 greatest singers of all time list

American magazine Rolling Stone released its 200 Greatest singers list of all time with only two Nigerian artists on it.

The list published on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, saw Afrobeat genius Fela Kuti and Grammy Award-winning artist Burna Boy as the only Nigerian musicians.

Late Fela Kuti made it to the 188th spot, while Burna Boy sat on the 197th position.

Source: Legit.ng