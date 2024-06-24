Nigerian football player, Taiwo Awoniyi and his twin sister Kehinde got netizens emotional over their display at her wedding

In a viral video Taiwo was seen consoling his sister and praying for her as she cried on her wedding day

The emotional video touched a lot of hearts of netizens, with some of them wishing to birth twins of their own

Nigerian football star Taiwo Awoniyi is trending on social media over his interaction with his twin sister, Kehinde, on her wedding day.

The Nottingham Forest striker was present at his twin sibling’s wedding when they shared an emotional moment together.

Fans react to video of Taiwo Awoniyi with his twin sister on her wedding day. Photos: @awoniyi18

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on Instagram by the MC for the day, @ogetoyinbo_alaga and spotted by Legit.ng, Taiwo Awoniyi was called out to pray for his twin sister, Kehinde.

Taiwo walked out with a big smile on his face and shook his twin sister’s hand before they shared a tight hug. The moment became an emotional one after Kehinde started to cry hard while her brother hugged her.

Guests at the wedding party soon gathered around the twins to spray money on them while the bride continued crying. The MC for the day also started to sing the popular praise song for twins, which seemed to make Kehinde cry harder.

The video also captured Taiwo Awoniyi praying hard for his sister as he also got emotional and seemed to join in her tears. See the touching clip below:

Netizens react to Taiwo Awoniyi and twin sister’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens over the emotional display between Taiwo Awoniyi and his twin sister at her wedding party. Read some of them below:

exquisitelovergirl:

“The husband go say he don buy market . Twins bond is beautiful .”

rhayor219:

“Awww this is so emotional. ❤️.”

omo_turayo_tirayo:

“I kon Dey cry like say nah me dey do wedding.”

Aderihkky:

“Awwwwnnn but what is he saying again self. Kini wi.”

victorysglamour:

“This was me and my brother the first day he was packing out of the house , I can totally relate to her tear.”

idera_holuwa_:

“D guy don enter spirit ❤️.”

remi_lola_alaga:

“I want boys when d time is right ….from my mouth to God’s ears.”

Labule_alaga:

“If my brother no cry on my wedding day I no go gree.”

olufunke_fakos:

“Omg, see has I dey cry like mumu .”

Graceghair:

“Haaaaaa this bond choke oh.”

jewerlyby_abiwealth:

“My love for twins no be for here,Congratulations to her…….e still Dey pain me till now say I no cry on my wedding day Olorun ,I forgot .”

just_beauty_palace:

“Blood is thicker than water.”

eyinju_alagbo:

“Goosebumps everywhere mehn I love twins ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng