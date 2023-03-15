Nigerian singer Davido continues to exercise the influence he has over his aide even without trying, as his personal logistics manager Israel followed his steps

Minutes after the Afrobeats star cleared all his pictures from his Instagram account, Isreal DMW took to his page to delete his photographs too

Israel’s priceless loyalty to his boss left netizens spellbound as they reacted differently with so much inquisitiveness as to what might be playing between the two

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Afeare Israel, popularly known as Israel DMW, joined his boss on the social media revolt.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Stand Strong crooner deleted all his pictures on Instagram and left three strategic images on his timeline.

Israel DMW joins boss Davido to revolt against his Instagram page Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Juju, as he is fondly called by industry personnel, followed in his boss’s footsteps as he deleted every single picture on his Instagram feed.

See the screenshot from Israel’s feed

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react to Israel’s move

bash_vibez:

"If unaa like delete unaa life we go move on funny people."

montty__;

"Yes oh Juju Dey follow him Oga footsteps. "

ha_yor_midey_:

"Isreal we be back next week no worry , he Dey inside studio."

iamku_jo:

"Isreal na Abobaku (some one who does with the king). "

cherish_living_large:

"Lol all I see is love and loyalty if you like call am overdo na you sabi."

wisdombrain20:

"When Wizkid deleted his own people said it's pride, now Davido did then people said we should pray for him. Nawa oo."

uddysgram:

"Werey delete en wedding picture too."

browniwales:

"Isreal too love his oga ❤️❤️❤️ Davido is coming stronger and better we miss you Davido."

Cubana Chiefpriest announces Davido's impending return

Meanwhile, in a previous report via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest, was all excited ahead of the return of his best friend and music star Davido.

Recall that in December 2022, Davido announced a break from social media after his performance at the World Cup and quick return to Instagram.

Ahead of OBO's return this month, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of him and the singer as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

His caption read:

"Regardless March is here! Happy New Month Fam. OBO is Coming. Joy is here.” The celebrity barman's post, however, stirred mixed reactions from his followers."

Source: Legit.ng