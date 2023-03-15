A hilarious video clip shared online by Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas of her husband and their baby daughter trends online

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, the professional Super Eagles footballer Peter Olayinka was seen backing his daughter like a proper Nigerian woman

Yetunde could be heard in the video making fun of her hubby as he struggled with their daughter

Nollywood actress and ex-beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas recently shared a hilarious video of her hubby, Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka and their little princess online that's got people talking.

In the viral clip, Peter was seen backing Gemma while playing his video game. However, that wasn't for long as the footballer was forced to stop playing his game to get up and start dancing for his little angel so she wouldn't cry.

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas shares a hilarious clip of her hubby, Olayinka Peter, backing their daughter Gemma online. Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Throughout the video, Mama Gemma seemed quite glad that her hubby was made to go through some of the challenges she would usually face.

Yetunde captioned the video shared on her page, noting that Gemma was the right person to put her hubby in his place.

Watch the trending clip of Yetunde Barnabas's hubby Peter Olayinka backing and dancing for their daughter:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Peter Olayinka backing his daughter

@bhad_ghal_wura_:

"Love and marriage sweet especially with the right person but before u go meet the right person ur eye go see 10099."

@essygold_:

"You come say make she no call “Papa “ first before calling“mama”. You too judge yasef nah ."

@iamyomigold:

"This is so beautiful ❤️."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"Awww best dad in the worldGod continue to bless ur home❤️."

@_its.vickie_:

"Sleep o You better sleep."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

" na so daddy’s duties."

@rainbowcocktailsng:

"It’s obvious it’s his first time….unlike playing football."

@______esteem:

"Papa’s duty; God bless the real men out there."

Actress Yetunde Barnabas pens heartfelt birthday note to hubby Olayinka Peter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas also known as Miss Pepeye, was in a happy mood recently as she penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Olayinka Peter.

Sharing a picture of her man on her social media timeline, Yetunde described him as the husband of her youth and old age, stressing that they made the most beautiful baby.

Yetunde also showered prayers on Peter as she appreciated him for all he did and for being a wonderful husband.

