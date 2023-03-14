A funny video from Nigerian music star Burna Boy’s sister Ronami’s birthday has emerged on social media

In the viral video, Burna Boy was seen teasing his sister as he went on to reveal she clocked 30 years old in 2023

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens, as many dropped different comments about Burna Boy's action

After celebrating her birthday on Monday, March 13, a video from Burna Boy’s sister Ronami’s celebration has gone viral online.

A video showed the moment she was spotted beside Burna Boy while he addressed those at the event.

Burna Boy at his sister's birthday party.

Source: Instagram

During his speech, Burna Boy teased his sister as he commented on her moves to play wise by not revealing her real age.

To the surprise of his sister and her friends, the Grammy Award singer revealed she clocked 30 years old in 2023.

In his words:

"You think say you wise, you no wan write 30, you write 29 plus one. No wahala sha, Everybody she is 30 years old.”

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

eliel_ayobam:

"It’s the “You think say you wise” for me ."

adepeju__:

"My baby&sister in-law."

_thatjaykaygirl:

"I love them both ❤️."

iamcalypsoo:

"Why are u shouting ."

mrolamoney_:

"She don marry ? If not am single and broke she might like my vibe and change my life and I promise to be a good husband ."

thetobijohnson:

“everybody, she’s 30 years old” ."

iamdirectorq:

"Casting ."

therealbabanyaro:

"Hahahah…… alakoba boda agbaya!."

kelvindo_ent:

"you think say you wise ."

okoh_favour:

"Siblings and staining each other’s white eh."

used_not_found.__:

"Una say burna na 30yrs make Una just Dey play."

waltereuro14777:

"But Burna say him was. Born in 2 of July 1991 so nah 1yrs 8 month u take senior ur sister ."

lexie_armani:

"Normally elder brothers go always cast you ."

