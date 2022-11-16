Nigerian actress Yetunde Barnabas has penned a lengthy message to her husband, Olayinka Peter, as he marks his birthday today, November 16

Yetunde, who gushed about her hubby, said God specially created him for her as she expressed her love for him

Fans and followers of the actress have since stormed her Instagram page to celebrate with her and her man

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas also known as Miss Pepeye, is in a happy mood as she penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Olayinka Peter.

Sharing a picture of her man on her social media timeline, Yetunde described him as the husband of her youth and old age, stressing that they made the most beautiful baby.

Yetunde also showered prayers on her husband as she appreciated him for all he does.

An extract from her lengthy message read:

“Happy birthday to My Husband, @olayinka_peter GOD dey create Abeg, the Husband of my youth and Old age, DADDY GEMMA toh Handsome. Omo we made the most beautiful baby because we were made for each other.

"I mean GOD made you specially for me and that’s why the LOVE I have for you keeps growing and I am keep on Loving you forever cause I am #YOursforevertillforever Baby.”

See her post below:

Fans gush as Yetunde Barnabas celebrates hubby on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

jiganbabaoja:

"Happy birthday to him ❤️❤️ long life and prosperity."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Happy birthday llnp to your king MR Olayinka ."

i_am_shai:

"Happy birthday bro , more life."

officialadekemitaofeek:

"Happy birthday Bro Yinka,tanks for all u do for dis oyinbo girl ."

ikemeamara:

"Happy birthday daddy Gemma. All blessings and Favour ."

oyindamolasanni_:

"Happy Birthday daddy Gemma ."

Yetunde Barnabas and hubby welcome baby

Yetunde Barnabas, Miss Pepeye, and her footballer husband Peter Olayinka made headlines after they welcomed their first child together.

The actress made the good news known to her fans and followers via her Instagram page.

In a joint statement, Yetunde and Peter revealed their baby girl named Gemma Olayinka was born on Tuesday, July 26th, in Prague, Czech Republic.

The couple poured out their heart of thanksgiving to God as they held their baby girl in their hands.

