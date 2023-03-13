Toyin Abraham has been the subject of constant online trolling for weeks over her political choices

The actress has surprisingly refused to back down or cower from haters, as she has not let their hateful words or actions affect her

In a new post, the filmmaker decided to go one step ahead of haters who might decide to use body shaming as their next move on her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram with another post assuring her haters that she will not back down from giving them a hard time.

The filmmaker shared a new photo and, in her caption, used hashtags trolling herself for the shape of her legs.

Toyin Abraham shared new photos of herself on Instagram. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Abraham has been dragged and trolled with almost every aspect of her life on social media since she declared support for APC's Tinubu and decided to move one step ahead.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Good morning fam and have a wonderful week❤️❤#toyinAbraham #worldbest #elesetoothpick #ijakumo #toothpickleg #mondaymorning #toyinabrahamajeyemi #skinnyleg"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's post

dpearl_83:

"U people should leave this woman alone for Christ sake ..some of u trolling her are evil,people that if they were in her shoes will do worse..ya’ll hypocrisy on this instagram is becoming too alarming."

tolubally:

" Your hashtags "

oluwafikunayomi001:

"You are blessed,You are beautiful,You are strong,You are God's image, whatever they refer you to is who God is and don't forget to always choose you before anybody else,Stay calm and stand strong."

ashabeee1

"Wahala dey o. toothpicks legs, meaning you can’t shame the shameless. Bullies in the mud."

____neemah:

"The leg wey stup*d people dey abuse. The leg has take her to places, places that thier ancestors never reach. Filthy lots."

motoyosi31_:

"Hashtag wey una wan use abuse her she don use am for@herself "

Toyin Abraham replies critic who said no one would watch her next movie

The Nollywood actress stood by her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu despite the criticism that trailed her action.

In response to a netizen who warned her of the consequences of her choice, she declared that she is not a social media actress.

The drama started after the netizen identified as Erica stated that should Toyin release another movie, the actress would watch it alone.

Source: Legit.ng