Preparations are now in full swing as Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson who recently welcomed twins is finally set to hold the naming ceremony for his kids

One of Adeniyi's close pals within the movie industry Papa Show has shown the depth of his affection for his colleague as he donates a cow to him for his kid's naming ceremony

In a post online, the first-time father shared that Papa Show had thrown the floor open as he called on his other colleagues to join

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson trends online after he took to social media to appreciate his colleague and friend Papa Show for donating a cow for the naming ceremony of his newborns.

Adeniyi, in appreciation of his colleague's show of love, took to his page to thank his friend, calling him his 'Guyest guy'.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson stirs reactions online as he takes to social media to thank his pal Papa Show for donating a cow for the naming ceremony of his newborn. Photo credit: @adeniyijohnson/@papashoww

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, in reaction to Adeniyi's show of appreciation, Papa Show commented on his post that he deserves way more and would always be glad that he has been hugely supportive of him as well.

Papa Show then declared the floor open for the cow count donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Adeniyi Johnson's post appreciating Papa Show for donating cows for his kid's naming ceremony:

See how netizens reacted to Adeniyi Johnson's post appreciating Papa Show's cow donation

@papashoww:

"ORE! You deserve a lot more. Always glad to have you in my corner.. LET THE COW COUNT BEGIN O."

@symplygenesis:

"Party of the year , thank you @papashoww."

@i_am_shai:

"Thank you papa show ."

@emperoralase:

"We turn up for the main man."

@kunleafod:

"AFRIMEK all the way."

@guyforget.co:

"Two best friend inside movie nah them do shina pass."

@mr_kogberegbe:

"Na the full grown" I see.ooo baba ibeji."

@iam_hardey:

"Ni bo le ti ri cash?. Where una dey see cash for inside this naira confistication wahala"

@olatravels_:

"Oga drop location & time ️ oh."

Reactions pour in as Adeniyi Johnson reveals the names of his twin babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ace Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his beautiful wife, Seyi Edun, continue to celebrate the recent joy that God bestowed upon their lives.

Adeniyi stirred reactions online with a revelation about the bundle of joy his family recently welcomed and shared with his fans the names of his newborn twins, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi.

The Yoruba movie star, who used to be married to Toyin Abraham before their infamous divorce, had been married to his current wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, for over seven years before their prayers for a child finally got answered.

Source: Legit.ng