Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has caused an online buzz over a video she posted on TikTok

The movie star revealed how she would not leave her husband after a big fight despite already packing her bags

A number of netizens laughed hard at the video as they advised the Nollywood actress on what to do

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, got netizens talking after she shared a video revealing what she plans to do after a big fight with her husband.

Recall that the movie star is married to a 62-year-old billionaire and politician, Prince Munir Ned Nwoko.

On her TikTok page, she shared a funny video of herself holding on to a big box as she debated whether to leave her man or not after a big fight.

In the video, the actress gave herself reasons not to leave him after a fight. One of them was because he is a good man.

See the funny video below:

Fans react as Regina Daniels says she's not leaving her husband

Shortly after the funny video was posted on her TikTok page, a number of netizens took to the comment section to express their amusement. Some of them also begged her to leave so they could take her place.

Read some of their comments below:

Tessy christo:

“He’s a billionaire savannah.”

Emanella:

“He is rich savanna.”

winnieokumu79:

“He’s a rich man Regina.”

ohams Queen:

“He turned out to be a better husband than all this young guy's I dey observe.”

Kella Irène❤️:

“Don't give up on money girl.”

ejiz369:

“Abeg leave make I come.”

Onuegbu Nancy:

“Abeg no move an inch oo, we plenty wen dey for queue dey wait.”

itzamara.:

“Go nah some of them are waiting to occupy the space go bye na turn by turn.”

