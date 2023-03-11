Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, caused an online buzz over a video she posted of her old mother

In the viral clip, the music star was seen trying to convince her mother to give out her many old clothes but she refused

Tiwa’s mum then went ahead to explain why she would not be giving out her clothes and it got netizens laughing

Talented Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s recent exchange with her mother has made the rounds on social media.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the music star shared a video of her interaction with her old mother as she tried to convince her to give out her clothes.

In the video, Tiwa was heard telling her mother that she can help out people by giving away some of her things.

Fans react to video of Tiwa Savage's mother refusing to give out her clothes. Photos: Tiwa Savage (Snapchat)

However, her mum remained adamant and explained that she does not need to do that because they are useful to her and she is still alive to use her things.

In her words:

“They’re going to be useful, I’m still alive.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Tiwa Savage telling her mum to give away her clothes

The video of their exchange soon made the rounds online and raised different reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

king_ability:

“My mum prolly has 20boxes of cloths and wrapper she’s not using..but ‘doesn’t have any cloths’. Oya give out this things na..No! Oya dash me some wrapper make I use sew native..No! Na them know o!”

tour_lanny:

“Mama dey keep am for Tiwa Savage to inherit am.”

i_am_onyeka:

“Omo see Tiwa accent. Omo no be that one way MC olomo daughter deh speak ️ .”

fabricsbybidemi:

“Naija mothers and keeping things my mum still have some of my childhood clothes.”

matilda_oby:

“Women and keeping things !! My mom still have all my text books since primary school she no wan throwaway them.”

stackchyna__:

“Giving people cloth self is really dangerous this life wey be say everybody is looking for early money.”

Tiwa Savage does TikTok video with son

Singer Tiwa Savage doesn’t joke around when it comes to prioritizing mummy time for her only son, Jamil Balogun.

The Afrobeats diva recently joined her little man for a fun TikTok challenge that has since left internet users gushing.

Jamil and his mum were spotted in front of a recording device carrying out choreographer moves to her verse of the remix of Spyro’s hit track Who is Your Guy.

