Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo who is better known as Moborty recently took to social media to address an allegation against her

In a post, she shared comments from trolls accusing her of an affair with comedian, Cute Abiola

She followed up with a live Instagram video in which she slammed her accusers, denying the allegations

However, the video which has since gone viral, had many people commenting on the nature of the actress's wig in the live video

Moborty has had enough of the attacks from social media moral police over a rumoured affair with comedian, Cute Abiola, which she says never happened.

Real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, the Yoruba movie actress made a post and followed up with an Instagram Live session.

Photos of Moborty and Cute abiola. Credit: @officialmoborty, @thecuteabiola

During the live, she addressed the rumours which first came into light in 2022.

Moborty stated that the only reason she didn't address it then was because of her man and her children who told her not to.

However, the rumour has persisted with trolls insulting her in the comment section every time she makes a post on Instagram.

Swipe to watch the video below:

Viewers more concerned with Moborty's wig in IG live video

While the actress may have been getting a few things off her chest and slamming the trolls, it appears something else took the attention off her words - her wig.

The wavy blonde wig seems to have left many people concerned and not bothered about what she was saying.

Check out some comments below:

m.m.a_j

'Blame cuteabiola wife wey exposed your chat with her husband expressing your feelings for him and he replied you "I be small boy ooo."

hairs_addiction:

"This hair looks like what Nigeria is passing through."

king_kemie:

"Una no Dey buy good hairs for that Yoruba movie industry???"

_toby_loba:

"This wig nah multipurpose wig you fit wear am slay or use am wash plate too."

misz_pea:

"What in karashika is going on in that wig?"

ebaycarder:

"Brush Dis Wig Nah ‍♂️"

swantata:

"But the wig wasn't accused na, why does it look like it's undergoing persecution???"

omoh_aw:

"This your wig makes your look like grandma "

