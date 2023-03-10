Nollywood actor Lege has drummed support for Lagos state governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu to run for a second term in office

To show his dedication, during a live video on Instagram, the movie star passionately prayed for Labor Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's loss in the state

In his prayer, Lege prayed for Igbo people making a honest living in the state and called out GRV, as he is fondly called for being greedy

During a session on Instagram, popular Yoruba actor Adams Kehinde aka Lege, disclosed that Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour wants to become governor of Lagos state out of greed.

The actor tagged the LP candidate as an Igbo man because of his name Chinedu as his mum is Igbo.

Lege drums support for Lagos state Sanwo-Olu Photo credit: @legemiamii/@grvlagos

Source: Instagram

In his prayer, Lege prayed that Igbo men in Lagos doing their businesses and hustle should flourish, but GRV must fail in his bid to become governor of Lagos state, which belongs to the Yorubas.

According to the actor, every tribe has its state, so there is no reason an Igbo man should come to Lagos and try to rule.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's prayer

stephanie_enemchukwu:

"Las Las school no be scam. You all should take a chill pill, GRV is the next governor of Lagos state."

sheddie_gaty:

"Hearing this guy alone can encourage you to vote for GRV. Yeye guy."

olaoluwa229:

"And you think say dis your prayer no go dey confusing to God?? Siddan there"

johnokocha:

"If you get the opportunity abeg go school oooo."

queenofdsun:

" dis guy dey ment, he no pray make e life better na another person downfall e dey pray 4, God no fit answer rather u are laying curse on urself."

pamella_x:

"This guy na complete crase man "

fw_august_:

"And people look up to these guy and call him mentor? "

asookebyhouseofcrystal:

"Ah school no be scam o."

owuzumuller:

"Walahi Dem don promise lege house in banana island after Election make nobody drag am with me I swear "

Source: Legit.ng