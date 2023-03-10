Nigerian singer Burna Boy has carried the culture of spraying money in clubs outside the country

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen with a big box filled with foreign currency

As Odogwu had a nice time on the dancefloor, he covered the entire area with money

A video of Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy spending money lavishly in a Los Angeles club has sparked reactions.

In the video, the self-acclaimed African giant stormed the club with a huge box full of money.

Burna Boy sprayed money in a club. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/@burnaboygram

Shortly after, Burna was seen dancing to his song with others, and the dancefloor had been transformed into a carpet of money.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Bura Boy spraying money

mz_horhlarmite:

"Wasting money, where there are people who need the money badly in his home country…….SMH"

gatigi_07:

"Who get the money after spray?"

honorable_son001:

"Person say him be HIGHEST paid you think say na cap?"

ayosyno:

"No be him work for him money ?Abeg make e spend am anyhow e want...poor man no Dey advice rich man make in’s face front "

theurchmoney:

"Of course he sprays money to the white and spray Karate and kungfu to the blacks."

agbaje_osha_:

"Make obo come outside Una no go hear word."

official_segzyclothings:

"Hmmm oluwa burna, I be common person smh."

call_me_wellington:

"Yes, naa because na this kind thing Davido day do na make them day call am 001."

holluwashenexky:

"He Dey mad. Na everybody around him living comfortably????"

billz__fx:

"Burna u no do well oo boss. wasting such money in vain while you can easily help the poor in your country ‍♂️ why bro?"

millybeenlivin_:

"Him people no dey breath fresh air for port harcourt, make him use the money go cure 40% of them abeg."

Burna Boy says he never made money from Nigerian Government

Burna Boy refused to let Nigerians drag him over his stand on the presidential election that took place on February 25.

After much pressure, the singer broke his silence, noting that he didn't support anyone or vote because he didn't want to get any blame.

The singer added that he never made any money from the Nigerian government, never took money from any governor, and didn't take any public office appointments.

