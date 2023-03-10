‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner Spyro has shared a sweet video of the moment he linked up with Mavin label boss Don Jazzy alongside Craze Clown

Spyro, who gained more recognition following the remix of his song with Tiwa Savage, revealed meeting Don Jazzy was a dream come true

Reacting to Spryro’s revelation, the legendary producer advised the singer to give the glory to God

‘Who’s Your Guy’ singer Spyro recently took to his social media timeline to share fun moments he had with Nigeria’s ace producer and Mavin label owner Don Jazzy.

Spyro also expressed excitement about meeting the Mavin boss, which he described as a dream come true for him.

Don Jazzy, Spyro and Craze Clown vibe to Who Is Your Guy.

Source: Instagram

The upcoming singer said he was able to learn quite a lot and catch some fun with the producer.

Spyro gained more recognition after the remix of his song ‘Who’s Your Guy’ featuring Tiwa Savage.

The singer, in a caption, wrote:

“Meeting @donjazzy today is def a dream come true, learnt so much and VIBED heavily to the Remix ft @tiwasavage with my GUY @crazeclown #WYG.”

Watch a video of Spyro, Don Jazzy and Craze Clown below:

See the pictures Spyro shared below:

Don Jazzy, others react to Spyro’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

donjazzy:

"As long as you keep giving GOD his glory he will keep blessing you. You are a great guy and deserve all the best. More blessings."

crazeclown:

"There can only be one DON @donjazzy Our Guyyyy @spyro__official TAP BOY."

hanydamy:

"Hard work pays yeah,,, Congratulations Spyro. Pls don't forget to always vibe on your guitar wey dey always accompany you for Awo Hall. Soar higher and higher."

ikeoluwa_mi:

"Tiwa murdered this one fr ."

iamchikeagada:

"I’m so happy for you @spyro__official."

denohgrear:

"Jesus will always guide ur steps in and thing u try to do in life, His Grace will never leave u for being proud and grateful for every little things Jesus is the way."

Spryro reveals how Tunde Ednut got Tiwa Savage to feature on 'Who Is Your Guy'

Spyro in a previous report via Legit.ng, revealed on his Instagram page that the collaboration with the Afrobeats queen became possible because of Tunde Ednut.

The blogger reached out to Spyro and noted that it was time he took the song to the next level with a remix.

The duo settled on Tiwa Savage; all it took was a phone call from Ednut to the female star.

Source: Legit.ng