Actress Bimbo Ademoye has dropped a new video of her linking up with controversial singer Portable Zazu

The fun video comes ahead of the release of her new skit, which the Zazu crooner would feature on

In the short video, Portable was seen ranting in the Yoruba language as he gave more insight into what he meant by 'Wahala'

Fans are in for a new video from Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye featuring Street Hop singer Portable Zazu.

This comes as Bimbo, in a recent post via her Instagram page, shared a video of her linking up with the controversial singer.

Bimbo Ademoye to feature Portable Zazu in new skit. Credit: @portablebaeby @bimboademoye

In the short video, Portable, in the usual manner, was seen ranting in the Yoruba language, which stirred a funny reaction from Bimbo, who couldn’t stop herself from laughing.

Bimbo, who was clad in ‘Iya Barakat’s’, went on to strike the popular ‘Kala’ pose with Portable.

It, however, turned out that 'Wahala' (problem) slang which Portable was known for, was actually 'Waala' (you will succeed).

Captioning the video, Bimbo wrote:

“I’m not sure iya barakat would be able to handle this next client o. Boya she should quit. Anticipation sturv with omo oloalomi, baba zeh . Next teropi secxxion loading .”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye’s video with Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

folagade_banks:

"iya Barakat what’s your mission gangan !! Because this wahala wey you don go drag like this! Busura no go dey there to help you your voice wey you just collect back wey you suppose dey manage jeje na ika of africa you go jam again ."

doyinhassanofficial:

"Its good to take time and decode. The guy is actually praying...not the conceptual wahala."

ikeoluwa_mi:

"Eh ti invite Werey wa fun therapy session ."

biankeclothing:

"Ok so he's always saying WA a la (i.e, you'll succeed,) and not wahala (trouble)."

philipoyeleye:

"Ooohhhh ....so he doesn't mean trouble by "wahala" ....now I know he means "you will progress" ....this guy is prophetic by nature mehn!!!"

Source: Legit.ng