Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana engaged his fans and followers with striking pictures of himself hanging with singer Patoranking

The Nightlife entrepreneur was seen together with Nigeria’s top reggae-dancehall artist, Patoranking, in an executive ambiance spewing with grandeur

Sharing a series of pictures, Obi Cubana disclosed how he felt in that moment with Pato, which made netizens gush

Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana recently brought some exotic sparkle to the timeline as he hung out with his brother and friend, Patoranking.

The celebrity tycoon shared some executive pictures he took with the reggae-dancehall artist that brimmed with luxury lifestyle.

Pictures of Patoranking with Obi Cubana Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Cubana wrote:

Some movements are divinely spiritual!!! Alubarika!!! Man, like @patorankingfire. The brother of Odogwu is Odogwu!!!❤️. Dem dun know......."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana’s post

sunnyglobal0:

"My billionaire friends them."

official_nwamama:

"Dear youths pls go and Join Peter Obi at the court so he can get our mandate , that’s the motivation we wanna hear."

ksd_concepts:

"And strategic too.In all keep moving!"

iam_mac_anthony:

"Abegi, we are in court trying to reclaim our stolen mandate. Let’s focus on that please."

benojiaku:

"This looks like the pictures from Tinubu’s visit to Tony Elumelu."

horlee__:

"Baba drop motivation give us nao, e don tey wey we hear "Dear Youth" "

skilladontaesongs001:

"That is not the problem now. the problem is that, today I found two guys fighting and I went to separate them but when I heard their story I left in peace.....like how can you borrow someone's trouser and adjust it to your favourable measurement. He even cut off the allowance ."

Source: Legit.ng