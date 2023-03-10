Nigerian star actor Alexx Ekubo sparked reactions online with his late election posters to taunt other candidates

The film expert mentioned that he was tired of seeing the avalanche of posters that had taken up the entire internet

Alex said his intentions were to come out for the people and provide them with long life and prosperity

Nigerian Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo has joined the election bandwagon in the country, releasing his own election poster a few days before the state elections.

The actor disclosed that he was tired of seeing election posters all over the internet when he bowed to the pressure.

Taking to his social media, Alexx shared pictures he deemed fit for a political online campaign and went ahead to jeer the election raucous by declaring that he was coming out for the people.

"Hope you’ll vote for me," she said. I’ll give you long life and prosperity."

Nigerians react to Alexx’s poster

chukwu_ebuka___:

"One thing is for sure ur side if u enter office....our plates of food will never runneth dry. Na glorious food after glorious food . Can't wait to vote for u but make sure na elluu p oooo."

inempeter:

"Coming with new hairstyle or what?"

ceo.marah.apparel:

"The outfit purple is a nice colour no doubt, but the sleeves draging your flesh, the finishing treads at the tail end or hem of it isn't the right shade of tread of the fabric, it shouldn't hv been threaded, but if you must thread it make sure it's with a matching colour, then the two sides left and right, left is longer than right, etc,sorry pls, it's my job so I pay attention to such details well turning a blind eye, i will your picture is so colourful ."

kate.ug:

" This my brother fine sha..More Grace sir."

nursejessypink:

"so YOU ARE CONTESTING to be ASSISTANT JESUS??? Ahhh."

okafor628:

"U don go relax ur hair come dey tell us mke we vote u we no vote ohhh. "

nwababy_a:

"You be God way de give person long life and prosperity shaa make God no vex take the one way you get."

Alexx Ekubo Endorses Jandor & Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo threw his weight behind his colleague Funke Akindele.

The actor shared different campaign videos of the actress, who is the PDP Lagos state deputy governorship candidate.

According to Alexx, voting in Funke and Jandor would bridge the gap between the government and the masses.

