Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot in a trending video, has recounted how he has served his constituency

The actor revealed he is up and ready to contest again under the APC as he solicits votes from the public

The video has, however, sparked reactions from netizens on social media as many repeatedly dragged the Nollywood star

Popular Nigerian actor turned politician Desmond Elliot has sparked reactions over a trending video of him campaigning for votes ahead of the gubernatorial elections, which have now been postponed to March 18.

Desmond, a Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency, is set to contest again under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Desmond Elliot canvasses for votes. Credit: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

The actor in the video also recounted how he had served his constituency as a member of the Lagos House of Assembly as he solicited for their votes to return to the Lagos state house of Assembly.

"I am up for the election and I am canvassing for your votes. I am asking you to vote for me,” he said in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Desmond Elliot’s campaign video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mmilidoluedoo:

"We have missed you on the screen,welcome back to acting,because,dem don evict you already ."

peacedaniels6:

"After calling us children, oya na."

liliancuteface:

"After this election go find role for destiny etiko production."

omotayo_artnationfire:

"Desmond Elliot you no Dey fear sha, you have forgotten that your tenure would end and you would one day need our votes, oga start begging producers for movie roles ooo, even if na gate man role."

instabusinessman_vincent:

"The kids you talked about during #endsars are sending you to skit making. ... just dey play."

itz__olittleface:

"Abeg mk una retire am ,no be dis one weh call us children."

gloreeyah28:

"If we vote u make our hand bend."

omonoba.1:

"In everything, this guy must never be re-elected. A total disaster!"

official_btycoon:

"He can’t even withstand his own lies lol werey close eyes."

instabusinessman_vincent:

"Oga go home."

INEC postpones governorship and state assembly elections

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee announced this in a statement on Wednesday night, March 8.

He said the exercise will now hold on Saturday, March 18.

Okoye said the shift is to enable the umpire body back up the data and reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines deployed for the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls to be used for guber and state legislative elections.

Source: Legit.ng