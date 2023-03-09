Actor-turned-politician, Desmond Elliot, has been in the news lately since his junior colleague Olumide Oworu decided to contest against him

An old video of the politician dancing with a young man in his office and showing off trending styles has found its way back to social media

While some people found the video hilarious, others dragged Elliot and noted that he would not smell the House of Assembly seat anymore

A throwback video of politician Desmond Elliot has netizens dropping hilarious comments on Instagram.

In the video, the politician was spotted in his office with an unidentified young man who taught him some dance steps.

Old video of Desmond Elliot dancing stirs reactions Photo credit: @desmondelliot/@_the_amazon

Source: Instagram

Despite his age, the politician, who was barefoot, got the steps right and showed off his dancing skills to the song playing in the background.

His junior colleague Olumide Oworu stirred reactions on social media with a post on his Instagram page declaring his intention to run for Elliot's post under the Labour Party.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to throwback video of Desmond Elliot

official_prizlessgift:

"Watch only Desmond dance without sound on."

veevian_001:

"Just start TikTok cause u go still lose."

ccharlie431:

"How many tenure does he wants to do? 8 years never do?"

mz_yugo:

"This is how he will be dancing out from house of assembly to his house."

oliverada_:

"Na so him go dance comot from him seat next week."

lushluxhair_:

"You will have more time for tiktok soon. You need to perfect your dancing skill"

vanessavibes__:

"That’s how he will be dancing at his next movie audition?? They won’t pick him too"

ruthmuzina:

"I can't imagine this is the Desmond we used to like his movies when Nollywood was Nollywood."

Desmond Elliot finally addresses colleague Olumide Oworu contesting against him

The politician has continued to pick up his campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming House of Assembly elections.

Elliot joined the ladies of TVC’s Your View show and had much to share about what he has been up to.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the actor answered a question about his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, who is going against him for the Surulere Constituency 1 seat via Labour Party. He wished him well.

Source: Legit.ng