Aspiring candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, was out to appease the people of Lagos and his constituency in particular days before the election

The one-time Nollywood star, who is currently vying for a 3rd term in the House of Assembly under Surulere constituency with APC donated eight transformers to his LGA

Desmond Elliot’s last-minute gesture 9 days before elections held the internet in a frenzy as Nigerians lashed their displeasure on him

Nigerian Nollywood actor turned politician has sparked heated reactions online as he donated transformers to eight communities under the Surulere constituency.

The actor, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and still vying for the same position for the third time, surprised netizens with his last-minute favour.

Pictures as Desmond Elliot donates transformers to Surulere Credit: Desmond Elliot

Source: Facebook

The politician took to social media to state his excitement about the project:

"I am excited to announce that new high-capacity transformers have been installed in Surulere, bringing reliable electricity to communities that have long needed it."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The eight communities that will be receiving Desmond Elliot’s transformers are:

1. Somade Crescent; Methodist Church by Small London; 300Kva

2. Main Street between Barracks and Tejuosho; 500Kva

3. Clegg Street, Inside Fire Brigade; 500Kva

4. James Robertson Junction; 500Kva

5. Akerele by Havana Hospital; 500Kva

6. Martins Street; 500kva

7. Oke-Ona/Ladele Dada/Alawode Transformer; 500kva (Surulere 2)

8. Tafawa Balewa Crescent; 500Kva

See the post below

Nigerians react to Desmond’s last-minute gesture

Following the criticisms around Desmond’s two-term House of Assembly office under the Surulere constancy, Nigerians were quick to pour their vehemence on him.

Morgan Goodroad:

"So na now you remember to use our tax money on us.....our eyes Don open. We know that game."

Olaide Omogunwa:

"People believed so much in you ,but you proved to us that you are nothing different from the rest of the politicians, welcome back to nollywood Mr Desmond."

Oluwafemi Ogunjimi:

"Desmond, you're a gunner. It's too late to fool the people again and again. By the 19th of March, the people would have succeeded in retiring you back to your first love- movies. Unfortunately, I doubt you can still get major lover boy roles again now that you're growing older and your tummy getting bigger. Quick advice: Save whatever is left from the funds you've realized during your political career, else, "OYO" is your case."

@eljumick:

"They will not install that transformer. If he loses the election he will come back and carry it, if he wins they will carry by telling the people they want to bring a bigger one."

Augustine Oluwaseun:

"My question is how much will it cost Desmond to install Transformer for the people who trusted you with their votes all these while.... Why waiting till now? Not bcos they don't have the money, just pure wickedness."

Insîde Uniuyo:

"A Very thoughtful of you to gift them a farewell package."

Bernard Bill:

"If you like install sun and moon the Obidient tornado is gonna sweep you away."

Desmond Elliot finally addresses colleague Olumide Oworu contesting against him

The politician has continued to pick up his campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming House of Assembly elections.

Elliot joined the ladies of TVC’s Your View show and had much to share about what he has been up to.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the actor answered a question about his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, who is going against him for the Surulere Constituency 1 seat via Labour Party. He wished him well.

Source: Legit.ng