Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has caused an uproar on social media with his declaration to run for office under Labour Party

The actor took to his Instagram page with a flyer and a write-up stating the reason for his noble move

Oworu wants to represent Surulere Constituency at the Lagos House of Assembly, a position held by his senior colleague Desmond Elliott

Veteran actor Desmond Elliott now has an opponent to contend with for his seat at the Lagos House of Assembly, representing Surulere constituency.

His junior colleague Olumide Oworu stirred reactions on social media with a post on his Instagram page declaring his intention to run for Elliott's post under the Labour Party.

Olumide Ooworu to run against Desmond Elliott Photo credit: @olumideoworu/@desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Elliott is seeking re-election for his third term on the seat, and Oworu thinks this is the perfect time for a new leadership.

In his statement, the young movie star revealed that he has a passion for youth development and wants a chance to make a change.

"It is with a sense of honour and duty that I announce my candidacy for membership of The Lagos State House of Assembly - Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of The Labour Party. The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware than ever and are now striving to have our voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country. As someone with a passion for youth development, it is on this note that I tender myself in service to play my part in the actualization of an all inclusive government, where the young Nigerian intellectuals have a chance to make a change by being a part of the move for the creation of a new Nigeria. Thank you for your support. A new Nigeria is POssible."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Oworu's post

kunleremiofficial:

"Political fhingz. let’s get it."

falzthebahdguy:

"I did not see this coming, but I love the look of it !! "

efeirele:

"Desmond Elliot is shaking Love to see it!"

enioluwaofficial:

"Yes Please. Let's Get Involved as soon as we can!"

vicsleek:

"Hope it's Desmond Elliott we are unseating coz that Will Make me happy."

jessygold66_:

"The emergence of the young politicians is catholicon to Nigeria’s stunted growth "

gen0vevaumeh:

"Ayyy This is great news ! "

chioma_chiomaa:

"God pls let him win!"

bukunmioluwasina:

"i’m very proud of you on this. we gather dey!"

fadehan:

"We’re behind youuuu!!! "

stannze:

"It’s higher time. Let’s go "

