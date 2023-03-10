Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, has shared his plan for Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Taking to his social media page, Sabinus shared his plan to invite Sanwo-Olu to his house

Sabinus’ post raised a series of mixed reactions with some fans dropping funny comments and others accusing him of being disrespectful

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Sabinus, has caused a buzz on social media over his post about Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It is no news that the Lagos state governor has intensified his campaign in recent times as he hopes to be elected for a second term.

Sanwo-Olu recently became the subject of social media jokes over his intensified campaign efforts as netizens joked that he would do anything at the moment to be in people’s good books.

Fans react as Sabinus says he feels like inviting Sanwo-Olu to his house. Photos: @mrfunny1_, @babajidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, comedian Sabinus joined in by saying he wished to invite Sanwo-Olu to his house.

He wrote:

“I feel like inviting Sanwo-Olu to my house.”

See the post below:

Sabinus’ comment on Sanwo-Olu raised mixed reactions

Shortly after the comedian joked about inviting the Lagos state gubernatorial candidate to his home, the post went viral online and raised a series of mixed feelings.

Read some of the comments below:

dan__ajebo:

“E go deliver oooo he nor they smile this moment, he they always turn up.”

brave_t.tey:

“I'm not APC but this is disrespect sorry u can.”

notinyourimagination:

“He go come funny enough… he is that desperate currently.”

iambaws_:

“Okay, I think y'all get the message Sabinus is trying to pass wrong. With the way Sanwo Olu is just moving around the past few days, I wouldn't be surprised if he honors my invites too. LP movement has really humbled these people. Look at what Desmond Elliot has been doing the last few days, something he failed to do all these years while in government then boom few days to election, they are moving about.”

graceoverfailure.2023:

“Una done dey over do oh Nigeria na everything una take dey do play.”

_ay_vgbg:

“He go kuku come.. that one ??? ”

burgman96:

"No be him fault, Person wey no get respect for him papa how he won take get respect for elders."

