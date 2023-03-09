Ace Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is undoubtedly among the concerned Nigerians displeased by INEC’s postponement of the gubernatorial elections

The movie star took to Twitter to respond to the press statement released by INEC concerning the delayed elections

The media aide to Mahmood Yakubu seemed to be shot in the leg by the actress’ spill and went ahead to confront her, which landed him on the floor

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and Rotimi Oyekanmi, the media aide to Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have exchanged words over the election postponement.

The drama began when the commission declared that the gubernatorial and house of assembly elections scheduled for March 11 would now occur on March 18.

Pictures of Kate Henshaw Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Henshaw tweeted that “na thief dey do things like that” in what appeared to be a dig at INEC for the late update on Wednesday night.

Oyekanmi appeared unimpressed by the actress’ comment and stated that given her part in “a movie on electoral violence,” he expected Henshaw to use more restraint in her speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“One would expect someone like you to be circumspect before making comments on sensitive issues. You featured in a movie on electoral violence,” Oyekanmi said.

“Have you sat down to deeply consider just how challenging it is to conduct an election in this country?”

Henshaw, however, fired back at Oyekanmi, while asking him not to make “excuses for incompetence."

“I just dey try respect you because e be like say you are older than I am,” she wrote. “Just stop talking gibberish! For how long will you make excuses for incompetence? You are a beneficiary of the status quo. Step aside. Circumspect koor. Circumcision ni.”

See their exchanges below

Netizens react

desiremothercaregh11:

"Kate almost broke his head with words."

kingpexxie:

" “step aside”! I bet if Kate had a bottle, na adieu papa level. "

olonadejoseph:

"He has met the requirement needed for premium dragging as enshrined in the constitution ..and he’s hereby declared dragable."

ekeyb:

Exactly if it’s too hard to do, step down make who fit do am run am, dem no gre

davidbliggss:

"Premium Wotowotooo."

mimz_realtyltd:

"Asin ehn they don’t know everyone is so angry now in Nigeria. We no get joy."

Kate Henshaw applauds labour party's Peter Obi on the journey so far

Ace Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw penned a heartwarming message to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The Nollywood actress explained why she chose to support Obi in his presidential bid, citing various scenarios in which she had closely observed him.

Kate also highlighted the impact of the Obi movement on the minds of the youths and how it has reminded them of the power they have

Source: Legit.ng