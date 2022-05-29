Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie had the last leg of her wedding ceremony on May 29 and videos from the event has made the rounds on social media

The movie star's wedding reception venue was a beauty to behold with beautiful flowers and gorgeous decorations

Ini was ushered into her recepttion by a group of amazing vocalists who sang a beautiful love song as she walked in with her man

A few days after a traditional ceremony that caused a serious buzz on social media, Nollywood’s Ini Dima Okojie and her heartthrob, Abasi Enobong, returned for a white ceremony.

The event just like the previous one was a star studded affair as friends and colleagues of the actress turned up in their numbers to celebrate the last leg with her.

A fairy tale

A beautiful moment at the wedding reception was Ini and Abasi's entrance into the hall. A group of amazing vocalists sll dressed in white were waiting for the couple as the atmosphere in the hall transformed into a mushy one.

The actress and her hubby walked into a smoke of artificial clouds as the vocalists sang a beautiful love song. Guests could bot help but melt as they captured the moment.

The other love songs saw Ini and Abasi in a tight embrace as they swayed and looked into each other's eyes.

After the mushy moment, the band played another song and Ini could not help but throw caution to the wind as she danced and sang happily.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over the video

ghoghusconcept:

"This is so beautiful "

balogun_oluwaseun_:

"So so romantic #iniabasi forever is the deal❤️"

narrzah:

"See me blushing all through☺️. Love is indeed beautiful ❤️"

gloria_princess_ogechi:

"This love go reach everybody."

ehimare_cassandra:

"Everything about this wedding ceremony was just perfect and top notch"

chiiudeme:

"Soo beautiful... omo their pocket go dey hot like fire congratulations to them"

Beautiful moments from Ini Dima-Okojie’s traditional wedding

Popular Nollywood actress Ini-Dima-Okojie was right to have built anticipation for her traditional wedding as fans on social media could not get enough of moments from the events.

The party was a star-studded one as A-list actors and actresses showed up in style in their coordinated outfits to celebrate with their colleague.

Beyond the beautiful outfits and faces, Ini's guests especially Nollywood stars had a swell time eating, dancing, and most importantly, having fun on the dancefloor.

