Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is filled with gratitude and love as she anticipates her daughter’s birthday days ahead

The screen beauty took to social media to inform her fans and followers of the joy that came from the fact that her daughter’s birthday was close

The indigenous star stuffed her post with motherly affection, which sent netizens expressing admiration for their mother-daughter relationship

Star actress Iyabo Ojo is fully charged in anticipation of celebrating her beautiful daughter Priscilla Ojo’s birthday, which will be held on March 13.

The Nollywood hottie took to social media to express her excitement and gratitude for birthing her.

Pictures of Iyabo Ojo with daughter Priscilla Credit: @iyaboojofespris

In Iyabo’s words:

"In advance to my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy love you too much, sweetheart. March 13 will be all about you baby."

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo’s post

bolatito_apatira:

"This is younger version of Iyabo Ojo ."

adunniade194:

"See pinkin wey person take dey beg for pinkin....if you like insult there mother from now till tomorrow dem no go respond...well trained kid's ❤️...in addy darling."

ronnie_roxxie:

"Woow!!! Same date with my Baby Girl. Happy Birthday in Advance.❤️"

motherhen_393:

"Month mate we are the best tomorrow is mine own."

yvonne.zel

For this world na March children fine pass

phynation_stan:

U made loving U and Ur family so easy. God bless you ma, its beautiful."

sauceprince1:

"I wish you the very best in your quest for success. Happy Birthday in Advance, may you live long enough to make MAMA proud."

lisaray121:

"Wow amazing my twin sisters are march 13th.. why our last girl is march 10th..they mean d world to me.."

atinuke.j:

"Wow My son's birthday mate opor. Happy birthday in advance darling."

