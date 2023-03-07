Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham seems not ready to background anytime soon in her support for the All Progressive Congress In Lagos state and nationally

Toyin Abraham, who has been a victim of constant cyberbullying and insults online, has once again doubled down on her support for Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In her post declaring her support for Gov Sanwo-Olu, Toyin shared her personal story noting that she owes Lagos her success and millions as an Edo babe

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has sparked reactions online with a post she shared on Twitter as she talks about her Lagos success story.

Toyin, in her post, begged and prayed to God to deliver Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu a second term as Lagos state governor.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham stirs emotions online as she shares her Lagos success stories with her fans while campaigning for Gov Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@jidesanwoolu

The movie in her post also shared a story that stirred emotions online about why Lagos state holds a special place in her heart.

The mother of one shared that as an Edo state-born actress, she is eternally grateful for the place Lagos state played in her success story.

Toyin Abraham also noted that Lagos state was where she became a millionaire.

See Toyin Abraham's post sharing her Lagos success story:

See how netizens reacted to Toyin Abraham's post about Lagos state

@donortez:

"Edo babe from Ibadan...no forget da one...from RING road....... u're more Ibadan Than Edo jare..."

@FirstOmoIbadan:

"Eko oo da. Eko oo da. A lot of us moved to Lagos and made it in Lagos. Many thanks to those who have been holding it down for our survival ."

@AdeolaAwokoya:

"Lagos state, the only JAAPAAAA option I had. My own london ."

@EleluAyoola:

"Lagos state is a home for all."

@Okesola26:

"And you will NEVER come down ,you will continue soar high..Eko oni baje oo."

@OduniyiTemitop1:

"You're deserve an accolade for that........ It's good to remember where things turn to good for us in life."

@BilkisAlao:

"May the river of ur wealth never run dry sis ....Eko will still favor u more and ur household .....I wish myself the same Amen."

@Ebay_baba:

"Edo babe with correct Ibadan sauce...Gbayiii mama♥️♥️."

@WuraolaIfalola:

"Edo abi Ibadan. Yes, Edo blood but Ibadan character. We know you for st Anne's. E ma lo wa o ."

@codedyusuff2:

"Lagos State, where my success story begin."

Source: Legit.ng